Pence 'Proud' of High Court: 'Elections Have Consequences'

By    |   Sunday, 02 July 2023 10:38 AM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence is just returning from Ukraine, being the first presidential candidate to pay a visit to the war-torn U.S. ally, but he expressed "pride" for the landmark Supreme Court decisions this week.

"Like every other conservative American, I couldn't be more proud of this new conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States," Pence told Newsmax host Tom Basile in an interview that aired Sunday.

Pence said he interviewed all the candidates for the Supreme Court during the Trump administration and advised former President Donald Trump on the conservative nominees that ultimately provided the deciding votes on three landmark cases this week.

"Just this week living up to our hope and aspiration to apply the law as written, to check the unconstitutional student loan forgiveness by the Biden administration, to end race-base admissions at our college and move us toward that aspiration of a color-blind society, and ultimately – maybe most important of all: an affirmation of the freedom of religion of every American of every faith," Pence continued.

"It just reminds you that elections have consequences."

The Trump administration, with Pence participating and advising, brought Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the bench to help decide this week's rulings in a conservative, rule-of-law way.

"The appointment of those three justices of the Supreme Court and the way that they're delivering on our constitutional rights and on our highest ideals is a source of great pride to me," Pence concluded.

