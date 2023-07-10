Pence to Newsmax: If Elected, I Will Hold Biden WH Accountable

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax on Monday he will hold the Biden administration accountable for the weaponization of the federal government against political opposition and that he plans to reshape the Department of Justice should he win the 2024 presidential election.

Pence saw firsthand how politically weaponized the DOJ had become before, during and after he and former President Donald Trump served their four years in office. Plus, he has seen President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, get the soft treatment from the DOJ and media regarding allegations of influence peddling, and Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” plea deal with the DOJ over tax evasion and gun charges.

“I'm going to hold the Biden administration accountable, and if I'm president of the United States, we're going to clean house in the Department of Justice on Day One,” Pence told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

He said he and Trump, who is the favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, never backed down from the dogged efforts to remove them from office. Pence’s relationship with Trump has been strained since the events of Jan. 6., 2021, when Pence presided over Congress’ certification of the Electoral College.

“We went through four years, 2.5 years of a Russia hoax, the president being impeached for a phone call,” Pence said. “There was a relentless effort from literally before we were inaugurated in 2017 by the Democrats to essentially overturn our administration that the headline in The Washington Post on the day of our inauguration in 2017 was ‘The quest to impeach Donald Trump begins today,’ and so it never let up.

“We fought it every step of the way but to see the pass that the Biden administration has been getting not only not only by key elements of the Justice Department, the intelligence community, but of course by most of the rest of the national media that looks the other way on one issue after another.”

