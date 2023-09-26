×
Tags: mike pence | house | impeachment | biden

Pence to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry 'Appropriate'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:44 PM EDT

It's "appropriate" for congressional Republicans to be pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden concerning the questions surrounding him and his family, and the "ethical cloud" hanging over his administration, former Vice President Mike Pence said on Newsmax Tuesday. 

"I welcomed the rejection of the sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden at a time when so many Americans are deeply concerned about unequal treatment under the law," Pence told Newsmax's "National Report." "That looked to me to be an important first step in that process of restoring public confidence."

And, with the mainstream media "completely ignoring" the questions surrounding Biden's actions while he was in office as vice president, "the image of them profiting from foreign countries and foreign nationals," House Republicans are doing the work to make the matters public knowledge, said Pence. 

"I think initiating an impeachment inquiry to continue that is perfectly appropriate," Pence said. "The American people have a right to know what's going on, and I commend Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and [Rep.] Jim Jordan, my old friends in the House of Representatives, for working every day to bring those facts to the American people."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:44 PM
