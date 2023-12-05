Pence to Newsmax: Harvard Pres. Stance is 'Breathtaking'

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax on Tuesday that it's "breathtaking" that Harvard University President Claudine Gay cannot bring herself to condemn antisemitism at the Ivy League institution she leads.

Gay appeared on Capitol Hill on Tuesday along with the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to testify about the rise of antisemitism on their campuses.

"When you think about the suppression of freedom of speech by conservatives on campuses, really, over the last 30 years across this country, the very idea that the president of Harvard University cannot muster the moral authority to call out people that are advocating for genocide, expressing rank antisemitism against the Jewish people in the wake of that horrific attack on Oct. 7 – the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust – is really breathtaking," Pence said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

When host Van Susteren pointed out that the three women presidents seem to "live in a world where nobody else lives," Pence said that "many university campuses have been designed around creating an echo chamber around leftist views."

"Earlier today here in Washington, I had the opportunity to look at the raw video [of what happened in Israel on Oct. 7] and what's captured on that video … it's not an act of war," Pence said. "It's evil, just pure evil."

"They crossed through that border, they broke through that fence, [and] they murdered men, women, and children, for one reason: it's because they were Jews," he continued. "And then they boasted about it. I watched one video recording of a terrorist calling back to his family in Gaza, boasting that he had killed 10 Jews; another one on video, pointing to the body of the first Jew that he said that he'd killed."

The former vice president said he was "very proud" of his "old friend" Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who grilled Gay during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Tuesday.

"We have got to call what happened on Oct. 7 what it is," he said. "Free nations around the world need to speak with one voice that we denounce antisemitism in all its forms, and we will stand with Israel today, stand with them tomorrow and every difficult day until they hunt down and destroy Hamas once and for all."

