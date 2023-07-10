Mike Pence to Newsmax: Trump's Lead Among Can Be Overcome

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax on Monday the huge lead his former running mate, Donald Trump, has over the field of candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination is more of a biproduct of the failings of the Biden administration and can be overcome.

Trump’s support among Republicans has only grown since he has pleaded not guilty to criminal indictments in New York state and through the Department of Justice, and there are other investigations on the horizon that could lead to charges.

The RealClearPolitics average of GOP presidential primary polling shows Trump at 53%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (20.9%) and Pence (6.1%).

“I think the president's durable support is as much a reflection of how alarmed people are at the failed policies of President Joe Biden and the Democrats as it is anything else,” Pence told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “I understand that people are drawn to the familiar and everybody knows it was better under the Trump-Pence administration than it is today by a lot.

“But as I talked to Republicans in Iowa last week … I hear people saying again and again as much as they appreciate everything the former president did, they recognize different times call for different leadership. The American people know that we need new leadership in the White House. But Republicans know we need new leadership in the Republican Party as well, and we're going to continue to work our hearts out and take our case to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and every state in this country.”

