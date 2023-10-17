Mike Pence Town Hall: Women, Children Palestinian Refugees First

Former Vice President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence told Newsmax's town hall on Tuesday that the United States should take the captain's position in the film "Titantic" and accept women and children Palestinian refugees first.

When asked by hosts of the town hall, Rob Schmitt and Bianca de la Garza, where he stood on the position of U.S. accepting Palestinian refugees, Pence responded:

"I understand the concern of Egypt and for other adjoining countries that have their own problems with terrorism, but how about we begin with women and children? How about the old rule of the Titanic, which is women and children first? Bring women and children across the border, and we'll support them there."

According to The Hill, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi denounced Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza-Egypt border Thursday, preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian president stated it is in the best interest of Palestinians to stay in Gaza.

"The threat there is significant because it means the liquidation of this (Palestinian) cause," el-Sissi stated. "It's important for its people to stay steadfast and exist on its land."

