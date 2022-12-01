Mike Pence to Newsmax: Resistance 'Never Relented' From Day We Took Office

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax that resistance from the establishment "never relented" against the Trump administration "until the day we left office."

During a Thursday interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Pence highlighted several roadblocks and accusations levied against then-President Donald Trump that stalled progress on the White House's agenda.

Pence, author of "So Help Me God," attributed much of the hostility to retired intelligence officials like former CIA Director John Brennan. He argued the intelligence community railing against Trump provided credibility for the media to peddle false allegations.

"It's what I try to capture in the book, is not only what we accomplished in the Trump-Pence years ... but the opposition from literally before we were inaugurated by a political class in Washington, D.C., that every single day was propagating these baseless accusations," Pence explained.

"Literally until the day we left office, the resistance never relented," Pence continued, adding that the Russian collusion push and Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were examples.

The former vice president's comments arrive as multiple Justice Department probes are ongoing against Trump, including one related to sensitive files obtained at Mar-a-Lago and another for his actions surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

Last month Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigations.

"Such an appointment underscores the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland wrote. "It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!