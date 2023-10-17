Pence to Newsmax: Would 'Clean House' at DOJ If Elected

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Tuesday on Newsmax that he would "clean house" at the Justice Department if he's elected.

Pence made the comments at a town hall hosted by Newsmax in Windsor Heights, Iowa.

Pence, discussing the FBI raid of former Donald Trump's home, said he knows the former president can defend himself in court.

"And I'm sure he'll continue to but, look, I would like to see these issues resolved by voters, by the American people, and if I'm president of the United States, I promise you we're going to clean the house of the entire top floor of the Justice Department on day one, and we're going to install not just an attorney general and a director of FBI, but men and women of integrity at the highest levels of the Justice Department who people on both sides of the aisle will recognize are committed to the application and enforcement of the law without fear or favor or partisanship," Pence said.

The FBI last year searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House.

Trump was indicted in June on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

