Pence to Newsmax: DOJ Confirmed 'Innocent Mistake' on Docs

Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking out after the Department of Justice's decision not to pursue criminal charges against him in connection with the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home, told Newsmax Saturday he is pleased that it's been confirmed that an "innocent mistake" was made."

"I thought it was important that after President Joe Biden was found to have multiple caches of classified documents dating back to his days as vice president that we examine our own records, and we fully cooperated over the last four or five months," Pence, in Iowa Saturday to ride in Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst's annual "Roast and Ride Fundraiser," told Newsmax's Tom Basile.

The DOJ on Thursday sent Pence's lawyer a letter to inform the team that after investigating the potential of mishandling of classified information that criminal charges would not be sought.

The news came less than a week before Pence is expected to launch his presidential campaign in Iowa.

Pence told Basile that he does not know all of the details of Biden's situation, but he does know that presidents have the capability to declassify documents.

"My hope is the Department of Justice will be just as thorough in examining President Biden's experience when he was vice president, retaining classified documents as they did for me or as they have for President [Donald] Trump because we've got to have equal treatment under the law in America."

He added that the handling of classified material is "enormously important to the security of the nation, and I'm pleased that it's resolved."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!