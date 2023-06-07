Mike Pence to Newsmax: DOJ 'Recognized' My 'Innocent Mistake' on Docs

Former Vice President Mike Pence contrasted himself with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on the investigations of classified documents in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We fully cooperated with the Justice Department," Pence told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Those documents had no business being in my residence. We reported it promptly, and I'm pleased the Department of Justice has recognized it was an innocent mistake.

"But it was a mistake."

Pence took special issue with the DOJ's unequal administration of justice, comparing its investigation of him with those of Biden and Trump.

"From the time that we notified the FBI that we had the documents, they were at my home in one day," Pence told host Greta Van Susteren. "The contrast with the way that Joe Biden was treated about documents that he had collected when he was vice president is, I think, the number was 80 days."

Pence added it also contrasts with the handling of Trump classified documents.

"I expressed frustration last summer when the Justice Department executed an unprecedented search warrant against the home of a former president of the United States," he said. "Look, we've got to have equal treatment under the law in our country."

There is "plenty of reason" for Americans to doubt that there is "equal treatment" today with the handling of Trump and his past allies, causing voters to be "frustrated and deeply concerned about the impacts of partisan politics at the Department of Justice."

"My hope going forward as the issues are resolved [regarding] the current president and the former president, that the American people will see that," Pence said, pointing to the Durham report concluding "the Russia investigation should never even have been started."

"My full expectation is we will expect and, frankly, demand that the current president and the former president receive the same treatment and the same review."

Now, as he enters the 2024 presidential campaign, he wants that issue before voters and not prosecutors.

"Just take this whole question, whether it's a Republican primary or the general election, to the American people," Pence concluded.

