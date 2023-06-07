Mike Pence to Newsmax: I'll 'Stand Strong' for 'Interests of the Unborn'

Former Vice President Mike Pence sought to set himself apart from the pack of Republican candidates lining up for the GOP primary, in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday.

First and foremost, Pence vowed to be the strongest voice for the "sanctity of life" and "the interests of the unborn" in an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"There are differences going forward, not only with my former running mate, but with other Republican candidates in this field, Greta," Pence told host Greta Van Susteren.

"And on the right to life, you know me, Greta. I have always stood without apology for the sanctity of life," he continued. "But we're living in a time when not only [former] President [Donald] Trump but other candidates in the field seem to be backing away — right at a moment we've entered a new era for life in America.

"I'll always stand strong for the sanctity of life. I'll look to advance the interests of the unborn."

Pence ticked down the issues that will "help define the choice" for people in Iowa and around the country in 2024.

Among the top-line items, Pence pointed to Trump's less authoritative stance on defending freedom in Eastern Europe as Russia wages war on Ukraine.

Also, Pence said he would be stronger on balancing the budget, cutting spending, and bringing down debt, excoriating President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for putting America in the debt crisis that looms.

Pence will even go where many will not go: entitlement reform.

"Neither one of them are even willing to talk about some common-sense reforms to entitlements to stave off that debt crisis," Pence said of his former running mate and his former 2020 election opponent — and potential future general election rival.

