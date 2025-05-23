Ex-WH Staffer to Newsmax: Biden 'Mentally Compromised' in 2020

As more evidence surfaces of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline during his time in the White House, Democrats are scrambling to assign blame among their own. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to determine how long Biden was mentally impaired.

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick told Newsmax on Friday that "in September of 2020 I was talking about how compromised Biden was, both physically and mentally."

"I could see it, I could tell that he was already compromised, that's why they had to hide him in the basement in 2020. They knew he was compromised. And I just wrote a book that detail how the Wuhan 'plandemic' was set up by Joe Biden and his inner circle starting in 2011 all the way through until 2019 when they installed him," he said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

McCormick, who worked in the White House under Democrats and Republicans, said once Biden was president, "they had to hide him and pretend."

"Now they're telling us, 'Oh, we didn't know at first.' Yeah, they knew. On the Super Bowl broadcast of 2021, that's a global audience. He had a chance to be on CBS News with Norah O'Donnell. She teased out she's was going to do a 20-minute interview with him; she only got 12 minutes. That's how much they had to edit out of him," he said.

