Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Bombing Testimony Devastating for Biden Admin

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that testimony by a Marine regarding the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021, was "one of the most powerful testimonies I've ever heard on Capitol Hill."

Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified during a hearing on the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops and assets from Afghanistan. He said he and two other service members spotted the suicide bomber from a tower at the airport's Abbey Gate, but they weren't given the OK by higher-ups to shoot him. Vargas-Andrews, who moved from the tower to the ground in search of an Afghan translator, lost an arm and leg in the blast that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 others.

"Plain and simple, we were ignored," Vargas-Andrews testified, at times trying to hold back tears. "Our expertise was disregarded. No one was held accountable for our safety."

McCaul told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" the testimony was devastating for the Biden administration.

"This thing was so ill-prepared, ill-planned," McCaul said.

Vargas-Andrews testified a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued at 2 a.m. local time on the day of the blast identifying the suicide bomber as a clean-shaven male, dressed in brown with a black vest, and traveling with an older companion.

"I asked intel guys why he wasn't apprehended sooner, since we had a full description," Vargas-Andrews said. "I was told the asset cannot be compromised."

Vargas-Andrews said he spotted the suicide bomber between noon and 1 p.m. local time. After being denied engagement, he requested his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Brad Whited, come to the tower to see their evidence. Vargas-Andrews said he asked Whited if they could shoot the suspect. He said Whited said, "I don't know." Vargas-Andrews said Whited said he would find out who could give permission, but "we received no update and never got our answer." The bomb exploded at 5:50 p.m.

"We're going to bring in his commanding officer [Whited]," McCaul said. "I want to talk to his superiors. I want to know how far this went up the chain. ... For the life of me, I don't know why they did not approve rules of engagement to take out this threat in advance."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!