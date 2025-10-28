Sen. Mike Lee to Newsmax: The Left Has a Violence Problem

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Tuesday too many on the far left are embracing political violence.

Lee was appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" following a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution hearing aimed at addressing the growing trend of political violence in the wake of incidents like the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk and violent protests.

Lee said following Kirk's assassination, the left did not come together to condemn violence and cited a Marist/NPR poll where 55% of the left said it was morally justifiable to murder President Donald Trump.

"The left has a problem, and it needs to identify it in order to address what's really happening here," Lee said.

Lee said in contrast to many on the left, Republicans will call out something on the right that is not acceptable.

"But where you've got crickets from the media, and crickets from many elected Democrats in office, when somebody on the left does it, when you've got a cold-blooded assassination attempt on President Trump or you've got the tragically successful assassination of Charlie Kirk, and it was celebrated for days and even weeks by prominent figures on the left without a lot of condemnation from the media or from elected officials," Lee said.

"That's troubling," he added.

