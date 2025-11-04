Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Mamdani Now 'Face of Democratic Party'

Democratic socialist and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is "going to be the face of the Democratic Party moving forward," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday night.

Lawler appeared on "Vote for America" shortly after Mamdani defeated former Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the mayor's race.

The lawmaker said Mamdani's election signals a turning point for the Democratic Party and sets the stage for major GOP gains in suburban New York and swing districts in 2026.

"Zohran Mamdani is going to be the face of the Democratic Party moving forward," Lawler told co-hosts Greg Kelly and Lidia Curanaj.

The congressman added that while roughly half of city voters rejected Mamdani, his victory in a 7-to-1 Democrat enrollment city shows that the left's agenda now drives the national party's identity.

Lawler pointed to exit polling showing "about 90% of voters" selected Mamdani in key groups, while noting nearly 50% of Cuomo voters were voting against someone rather than for the candidate.

The lawmaker said the result reflects just how weak Cuomo's campaign was, from poor ground organization to a lack of voter enthusiasm.

"But the real story is this: Democrats know this is a disaster for New York — and their party," said Lawler, who noted prominent Democrats such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul "bent the knee, kicking and screaming," reluctant to embrace Mamdani until after his win.

Lawler emphasized that Mamdani's progressive platform on rent freezes, free transit, and tax hikes on the wealthy is already being embraced by Democrats nationwide, and that Republicans in suburban districts should expect a backlash.

"In a bellwether town in my district, Clarkstown, it looks like we're going to have a 5-0 town board," he said, citing local turnout and upset potential in a 2-1 Democratic district.

The results of the mayoral race, according to Lawler, underscore a sharp directionality: Democrats are now aligning with socialist-leaning policy positions, and that may energize conservative voters in suburbs and swing states ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Mamdani's victory, which makes him New York's first Muslim mayor, means the 34-year-old democratic socialist assemblyman defeated Cuomo both in the Democratic primary and general election by running on a platform centered around affordability and major policy shifts.

