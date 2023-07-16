Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: NY Dems 'Undermining' Voters With Congress Map Challenge

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Sunday that Democrats in that state are doing everything they can to "undermine" the will of the voters by challenging last year's Congressional representation map, which could change the House majority in 2024.

"[Democrats] have done everything they can to undermine and overturn the will of the voters and the people of New York and the Court of Appeals," Lawler said during "Sunday Report." "But I feel confident that the court, at the end of the day, is going to do the right thing here."

A New York appeals court ruled Thursday that the existing map, used in 2022, should be redrawn for the 2024 election cycle, the New York times reported.

"In granting this petition, we return the matter to its constitutional design," the Times reported Presiding Justice Elizabeth Garry said in writing for the majority. "Accordingly, we direct the I.R.C. to commence its duties forthwith."

The 2022 map gave Republicans victories by flipping four key districts helping the GOP to win a slim majority in the House.

"Last year, New York Republicans flipped four seats, giving us an 11-member Republican delegation from New York, which cemented the House Republican majority and Democrats didn't like the fact that they got defeated," Lawler said. "Instead of fielding better candidates and having a better message, they went to court and tried to upend this process and demand a new set of maps."

Lawler said, however, that New York voters had already passed a state constitutional amendment cementing the current map for a 10-year period, with any "process" errors leading to the court appointment of a special master to create a new map.

"[House Minority Leader Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., recognizes that New York is going to be key to getting the majority," he said. "He is doing everything he can to overturn the will of the voters and rig New York's congressional maps to try and give him the majority."

According to the Times story, if the GOP loses its planned appeal of Thursday's ruling, the implications of creating a new district map could make reelection for Republican representatives like Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Anthony D'Esposito, and George Santos less likely in 2024.

"The Court of Appeals must overturn this ruling, or Democrats will gerrymander the map to target political opponents and protect political allies," New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik and State House Rep. Edward Cox said in a joint statement following Thursday's ruling.

