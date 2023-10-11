×
Mike Lawler to Newsmax: 'Not Sure' House Will Elect Speaker Today

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:48 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he’s “not sure” that the House will elect a new speaker by the end of the day, but said he’s sure it will happen “in short order.”

He added, “I don’t think anybody right now, at this moment, has [the] 217 votes” needed to become speaker.

“I think after the first ballot we’ll have a better sense of where people are and … what conversations need to occur.”

When asked during “Wake Up America” if anyone might nominate former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the post, Lawler said, “I don’t think he’ll be nominated, but I suspect there will be members that vote for him.”

The congressman later urged Republicans to come to a consensus and unite behind a single candidate in order to quickly replace McCarthy, who he said should not have been ousted in the first place.

Lawler said, “We’re going to have to come together. I believe very strongly that it was a mistake to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker last week, especially mid-term and without justification or cause.”

He later said, “We need to get back to the work of the American people. There are a lot of challenges here domestically, from spending to our border. And obviously internationally with Israel and Ukraine and China. So a lot to do and … the people elected us to serve as a check and balance on this administration.”

Lawler added that GOP voters would “like us to serve as a House Republican majority. We can't have eight folks teaming up with 208 Democrats to remove our Republican speaker, so there's a lot of work just to nail it down.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

