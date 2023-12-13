Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Dems Gerrymandering in N.Y.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., expressed strong criticism of Democrats, alleging to Newsmax on Wednesday that they are resorting to partisan gerrymandering to secure electoral victories in New York.

"It's clear that Democrats can't win on the merits," Lawler told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They can't win on the issues. They don't have good candidates, and so they're going to do everything they can to gerrymander New York's maps and try to win them back before a single vote is even cast. It's shameful."

Lawler accused House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul of corrupting the state court of appeals, which, in a 4-3 decision Tuesday, ordered the state to redraw its congressional maps.

"They pushed to have Janet DiFiore, the chief judge, removed, and she backed down after an ethics investigation was opened against her," Lawler said. "Then, the Legislature blocked the governor's appointment of a new judge in favor of one that they thought would railroad this process.

"They appointed a second judge who then was forced to recuse herself so that a New York City judge could be appointed who has deep ties to the Democrat-controlled Legislature."

He said Democrats manipulated the composition of the court of appeals for their advantage.

"They [stacked] the court," he said. "They changed the makeup of the court of appeals and got the ruling that they wanted. You know the old adage — if you don't succeed at first, try again. Well, that's what they did here."

Lawler characterized the entire situation as a farce.

"The whole thing is a joke," he said. "Yeah, and now, obviously, they get the ruling. They wanted the independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the maps. And yet the Democrat-controlled Legislature is already salivating that you know they'll draw the maps however they want."

