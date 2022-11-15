Rep.-Elect Lawler to Newsmax: 'Fed Up' Voters Led to N.Y. Republican Wins

Voters in New York were "extremely fed up with the one-party rule and woke progressive policies," and that led to Republicans flipping four seats in the state of New York and being pivotal to reclaiming the GOP's majority in the House, Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, who defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Democrats controlled everything in Washington, Albany, and New York City for the first time in our nation's history," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that criminal justice policies under Democrats "made our communities less safe."

Further, he said Rep. Lee Zeldin, who lost his bid for governor against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, was still instrumental in the Republicans' wins.

"Zeldin ran a phenomenal race for governor," said Lawler. "I think that had a positive impact up and down the ballot."

Lawler said Maloney was "gallivanting around the globe" while raising money in places like Paris and London as recently as a month ago and "totally missed the boat with respect to the voters in this district and what they were concerned about."

"We worked tirelessly," said Lawler. "I was doing six, seven, eight events a day, every day, since the end of May. We raised $1.5 million in five months, and we got our message out, and I think that made the difference."

As for Zeldin, there is "no question he did better than any Republican candidate has done for governor since George Pataki," Lawler said.

"He helped not only flip four congressional seats, but we flipped a number of state assembly seats, including three in Brooklyn and one in Staten Island," said Lawler. "There was a lot of down-ballot momentum because of the race that he ran, and I think this is something that we can build on for the future."

Meanwhile, abortion did not play a large role in New York's votes, like it did in states where there were ballot initiatives to ban or limit abortion rights.



"My opponent tried to make that the focal point," said Lawler. "We punched back on his position, which was the extreme one. He voted for a bill that would expand abortion up until the moment of birth nationwide, ban parental notification, and allow non-doctors to perform abortions. That's the extreme position, and I think voters rejected the messaging."

