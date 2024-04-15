Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Biden's Dealings With Iran 'Disastrously Weak'

President Joe Biden has been "disastrously weak" against Iran, triggering "one foreign policy disaster after the next," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday.

Lawler blasted Biden for issuing a soft warning to Iran before its missile attack on Israel over the weekend.

"This administration has been disastrously weak in taking on Iran," Lawler said on "Wake Up America." "It's why Iran has been able to fund all of this terror, either through proxy or now directly. The United States must stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel. I think the President's comments to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu are deeply disturbing.

"The fact is, Iran will not stop. They want to eradicate the state of Israel and they want to undermine — along with China and Russia — the United States. We need to recognize the threats that we're facing around the globe."

Lawler said the lack of a stronger response by Biden to the missile attack on Israel shows his "weakness," and added the same lack is evident in other foreign policy stances.

"This is not just about Taiwan or Ukraine or Israel. It is about global peace and security and our economic well-being," Lawler said. "And the president has failed at every turn to stand up and speak very clearly and forcefully and make it clear to Iran, to Russia, to China, that we will not tolerate their warmongering on the world stage."

According to Lawler, former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy measures were more effective.

"Peace through strength should always be the policy of the United States," Lawler said, "and under this president, we have seen one foreign policy disaster after the next, starting with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that emboldened [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine because he saw weakness, he saw a lack of resolve, he saw a lack of strategic thinking on the part of the United States."