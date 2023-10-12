Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Omar 'Has No Business' Being in Congress

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Thursday that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., "has no business" being a member of Congress if she can't understand that Palestinian militant group Hamas "wants to wipe Israel" off the world map.

"Look, if you cannot understand that Hamas is a terrorist organization who perpetrated the most horrific attack against Jews since the Holocaust and that there needs to be consequences for that, then you are unfit to serve," Lawler said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda" in regard to Omar's recent post on X that stated: "Instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales and military aid to Israel, I urge the United States at long last to use its diplomatic might to push for peace."

Lawler said, "The bottom line here is this: Israel is our greatest ally in the Middle East and one of our closest allies around the world. They are a democracy, a beacon of hope. We have tried tirelessly to support them every way that we can, including, with the Abraham Accords, trying to normalize relations between Israel and Arab-majority nations, and to bring about peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

"Hamas, a terrorist organization backed and funded by Iran, wants to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth, as a proxy for Iran," he continued. "Hezbollah, the same thing.

"When you have a situation here where thousands were slaughtered and injured, including Americans, we have an obligation to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel and never waver in our commitment to defend the state of Israel and their right to exist. That is what this is about.

"And if she can't understand that, she has no business being in elected office, let alone a member of Congress," Lawler said.

Israel’s death toll rose to 1,300 on Thursday, six days after Hamas broke through the country's southern defense barrier and unleashed a barrage of violence on the Jewish state that has since escalated into an all-out war.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed Wednesday that at least 40 babies and young children were slaughtered during the assault, including some who were decapitated, and whole families were gunned down in their beds or safe rooms.

In an address to his nation on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the atrocities that occurred during the weekend terror attack, describing "boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head" and "men and women burned alive." The Israeli leader said Hamas "raped and slaughtered" young women and "beheaded" soldiers.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the attack by Hamas was the deadliest against Jews since the Holocaust and called it a "campaign of pure cruelty." Biden has vowed the U.S. will stand with Israel as it seeks to eradicate the militant terror group.

