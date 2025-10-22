Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: ICE Tracker Push 'Illegal, Outrageous'

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., slammed a House Democrat's proposal to create a public "ICE tracker" as "outrageous" and "illegal," telling Newsmax on Wednesday that it would put federal immigration officers at risk and aid criminal illegal aliens.

The plan, pushed by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., would reportedly make the locations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations publicly accessible through a House government website. Lawler said such a move would effectively "dox ICE officers" and obstruct law enforcement.

"It is seeking to inform criminal illegal aliens of where ICE is so they can avoid detainment," Lawler told Newsmax's "Newsline" host Bianca de la Garza. "It's also seeking to inform protesters so they can interfere with their ability to enforce the law. It is fundamentally wrong. It is illegal, and we will not stand for it."

Lawler said he had spoken directly with House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, assuring that the proposal would not see the light of day on the House Oversight Committee website, where Garcia had promised it would appear.

"It will not happen," he said. "We will not allow that."

The New York Republican also blasted Democrats' approach to immigration enforcement, calling it "insane" that some lawmakers, including Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., have suggested the NYPD should arrest ICE agents.

"These ICE agents are doing their job," Lawler said. "They're enforcing federal immigration and customs law to get illegal immigrants off our streets."

He added, "And then you have Dan Goldman saying that the NYPD should arrest them? It's insane. It's complete insanity."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com