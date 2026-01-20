Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Anti-ICE Church Protesters Violated Constitution

Anti-ICE protesters who disrupted services at a St. Paul, Minnesota, church on Sunday interfered with the free exercise of religion to "disrupt and create havoc" and intimidate people of faith, and must face punishment, Rep. Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I don't think they regret their actions," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They've been engaged in these types of antics all across the country."

On Sunday, the protesters disrupted a service at Cities Church in Minnesota to expose David Easterwood, one of the church's pastors, who leads a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Lawler told Newsmax that the protesters, including former CNN journalist Don Lemon, are engaging in a "highly coordinated effort, backed and funded by radical left-wing groups, and their intent is to disrupt and create havoc."

"They have been protesting ICE all throughout last year disrupting their abilities, trying to interfere with law enforcement, and they continue to act in a destructive manner," said Lawler.

He also called it "shameful" that they would "storm into a church" and that a journalist would join them in their efforts.

"It's a violation of the First Amendment, the right to practice your faith without interference," said Lawler.

"Here you have people going into a sanctuary, going into a church, and not only interrupting the service, but really trying to intimidate people of faith, and it's wrong," he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, have said they would look into the incident and pursue federal charges against those involved.

Lawler also discussed a viral video that shows an ICE agent in Minneapolis speaking to reporters while admonishing protesters for interfering with an operation.

The agent said officers were attempting to arrest "a child sex offender" when vehicles nearby were "honking and impeding our investigations."

Lawler said public interference with law enforcement endangers both officers and the public.

ICE is enforcing federal immigration law and removing criminals, he added, blaming sanctuary-style policies and lack of cooperation from local officials in states such as Minnesota, New York, and California for forcing federal agents to take action.

"If people don't want ICE in, then they should end their sanctuary policies and local law enforcement should fully cooperate with federal immigration officials," Lawler said.

