Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Democrats 'Holding Americans Hostage' Over Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are "holding the American people hostage" by "waiting for permission" from the far left to stop the ongoing government shutdown, Rep. Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Frankly, it's shameful," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," accusing Schumer and Jeffries of being under the influence of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and "their radical left base" to keep the government shut down until after the Oct. 18 "No Kings" rallies.

"They've thrown away their own past statements about keeping the government funded and ensuring troops and Border Patrol are paid — all because they want to show they're standing up to President [Donald] Trump," said Lawler.

He added that Democrats' refusal to negotiate shows "hypocrisy," accusing them of putting politics ahead of governing.

"If you're saying this is about healthcare, sign on to a bipartisan bill to extend these subsidies by a year, pass the clean CR [continuing resolution]," he said.

He also disputed arguments that the shutdown is about healthcare subsidies.

"It's about Democrats showing their radical base that they are fighting back against President Trump," said Lawler. "Meanwhile, [he] is securing Middle East peace, and they're playing patty-cake on Capitol Hill."

The congressman predicted the shutdown could continue "at least through the weekend, if not into November," and said Democrats "need to grow up, put on their big boy pants, and do their jobs."

Turning to New York politics, Lawler warned that electing Mamdani, a self-described socialist, as mayor would be "a disaster for New York."

"New Yorkers need to unify and oppose Zohran Mamdani on Election Day," he said. "This is not about party — it's about preventing a disaster. New York already leads the nation in outmigration, and the mass exodus will continue, turbocharged, if Mamdani becomes mayor."

Lawler said he supports Republican NYC mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa and urged Democrats and independents to rally behind a single candidate.

"Zohran Mamdani as mayor will be the downfall of New York," he said. "He wants to defund the police, shut down prisons, legalize prostitution, freeze the rent, free busing, government-run grocery stores — it's one disaster after the next."

