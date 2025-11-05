Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Mamdani Win Disaster for Mainstream Dems

Mainstream Democrats know that Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral race Tuesday will damage their party nationally, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Lawler told "National Report" that "Mamdani ran a very strong and compelling campaign" and that "a majority of Democrats have embraced socialism in New York City."

Lawler added: "I think this speaks to the direction of the Democratic Party. Since AOC's [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's] ascension in 2018 ... you have seen a slew of Democrat socialists elected in New York City — to the city council, to the state legislature... [and] they are going to continue to push their party further to the left."

Lawler reiterated that for mainstream Democrats this "is a disaster for them nationwide. They know in swing districts, like mine just north of New York City, this is not going to play well."

Lawler explained that "it is part of the reason why [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries and [New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul came kicking and screaming with their endorsement and why [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer buried his head in the sand."

Lawler said that when Mamdani takes office Jan. 1, the policies he has advocated are not going to "age well as he moves forward ... from raising taxes by $9 billion on New Yorkers, to shutting down prisons, defunding police, [and] the antisemitism that he has engaged in."

Lawler also pointed out that the affordability crisis in New York about which Democrats complain so much "is one of their own making," as the party had complete control of New York City for 12 years.



Brian Freeman ✉ Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

