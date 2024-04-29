Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Jewish Dems Quiet on Antisemitism to Pander for Votes

Jewish lawmakers on Capitol Hill are quiet on the antisemitic protests that have roiled Columbia University and other college campuses in recent weeks because their goal is to shore up support for the Democratic Party ahead of November, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday.

"In 2016, when [former President] Donald Trump won, he won by 80,000 votes in three states," Lawler told "Wake Up America" during an in-studio appearance. "When he lost in 2020, he lost by 40,000 votes in three states. So, you're talking about an election that will be determined by a handful of votes in a handful of states.

"I think this is why Democrats are freaking out with respect to these protests and why they are not cracking down on the rampant antisemitism."

"I mean, look at Chuck Schumer," he continued. "Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader from New York, the highest-ranking Jewish official in America. It's often said the most dangerous place in America is between Chuck Schumer and a microphone and yet he has been utterly silent about these protests.

"Why? Because they're concerned about the electoral impact in Michigan, in Minnesota, what it will do both to Biden and to the Senate majority and the House majority."

Lawler predicted a "big problem" for the Democrats when they hold their convention later this year, given the current atmosphere of discontent and the protesters that are "showing up on college campuses" and "outside of public events that the president is going to."

"You see the unrest that is happening, and it's part of the reason why they are trying so desperately to go after [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and why they are trying to placate these people — because they're concerned about the impact electorally," he said.

"They talk about protecting democracy, they talk about not having foreign governments interfere and what did [Schumer] do just a month ago?" he continued. "He called for a regime change in Israel. Israel is under siege. They were attacked by a terrorist organization. They're trying to defend themselves, and Chuck Schumer is calling for regime change because he's worried about Michigan and Minnesota."

The New York Republican stressed the need for a crackdown on antisemitism in America and said he has pending legislation in the House to address the wave of anti-Jewish sentiment sweeping many U.S. institutions.

"It's why I have the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which will be coming up for a vote this week in the House," Lawler said. "Jerry Nadler, another high-ranking Jewish official, [is] opposed to it.

"It's crazy. By the way, his alma mater? Columbia."

