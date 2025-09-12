Rep. Mike Kennedy to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk a Martyr for Free Speech

Rep. Mike Kennedy told Newsmax on Friday that in the wake of Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting, violence will not silence conservatives.

The Utah Republican was appearing on Newsmax's "Newsline" after 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder for allegedly killing Kirk.

"God bless our law enforcement," Kennedy said. "It seems very clear that the right person has been captured. And myself and the people in my area, as well as throughout the country, can breathe a sigh of relief. Violence will not silence us. Charlie Kirk is who we should be mourning at this point. His widow, his children. We should mourn them and celebrate a life that was dedicated to political discourse without violence."

Kennedy said he hopes Kirk’s death will not discourage young people from engaging in political discourse, adding that he and his wife plan to host several attendees of the event for dinner.

"If young people disengage, then this assassin wins and evil will not win," Kennedy said. "Good will prevail, but good will prevail when we help each other. Charlie Kirk's death is a reflection of martyrdom for free speech that man has had in his young life. Multiple threats against his life, and finally, this deranged coward took a bullet and ended his life."

The Utah congressman said Kirk now stands as a "martyr" for free speech.

"We all should honor our God-given rights to the Constitution is something that should inspire us," Kennedy said. "And I'm inspired by Charlie Kirk."