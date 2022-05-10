Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: GOP Will Seek Resolution on Justice Protests

House Republicans will push for a congressional resolution to condemn the violence and vandalism taking place outside the homes of three Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft document pointing to the overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, Rep. Mike Johnson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is getting way out of hand," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These are not valid forms of protest. Federal law and state laws in all of these jurisdictions prohibit this. What these crowds are trying to do clearly is intimidate the members of the court. They're trying to interfere with the administration of justice, and that is a blatant violation of the law."

Pro-abortion protesters have already appeared outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and further protests are planned later this week at both locations and at the homes of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Samuel Alito.

Johnson pointed out there has been little reaction from the Biden administration or law enforcement.

"Where is the Department of Justice?" he said. "Where is the FBI? We want this to be investigated. We want the law to be administered here and that's the big problem, so we're going to file a resolution in Congress."

Johnson said he believes the Republican conference will back the resolution, and "we're hoping some reasonable Democrats will join us as well."

"Everybody needs to call this out," he added. "This is interfering with the administration of justice. This is a very dangerous precedent. The leak was an unprecedented event. And now the events that follow. What this is doing is undermining the people's faith in our institutions, and that is really the ultimate threat of all this."

The Supreme Court must be allowed to do its work without the fear of intimidation and without regard to politics, Johnson continued.

"I think these crowds are trying to do something very different," he said. "We have to stop this. Congress has a role to play. We need to let our voices be heard and on the Judiciary Committee. We're going to be pushing the Department of Justice to do its job."

The congressman added that he does not think the leaked document will have the effect the left expects on the midterm election this fall.

"What's going to drive the turnout in the election in the fall, it's inflation, illegal immigration, the incompetence of the people in charge in Washington," said Johnson. "They see what unified government under the Democrats is doing for their pocketbooks, for their security, and for their opportunity … everything is a crisis and I think that that resonates with hardworking American families.

"That's what's going to motivate them, and I think we're going to have a massive red tsunami election."

