Johnson, Whitaker to Newsmax: People Have Lost Faith in the System

With the news Thursday of special counsel Jack Smith filing new charges in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, Louisiana GOP Rep. Mike Johnson and former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax that Americans have lost faith in the system, and in Merrick Garland's leadership in the Department of Justice.

"Forgive us and all of our constituents if they don't put any weight or credibility into what Jack Smith is doing here," Johnson said while he and Whitaker spoke with guest host Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They're after the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party, President Trump, who intends to run again, and will probably win. And so, [President] Joe Biden and the [Department of Justice], and everybody who is working within that system, [are] pulling out everything, every card they can, to go after our nominee, our potential next president, and take him down."

Johnson added that the DOJ has clearly been weaponized to take down Trump, and noted the irony of Democrats initially balking when Republicans set up the select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"[Democrats] said, 'Oh, that's hyperbolic language. How could you say such a thing?' That is the only way to describe what we're seeing right now," he said, "and the people have lost faith in the system because of it."

Johnson said that Smith's tactics should be investigated by the subcommittee, but he also pointed out that the special counsel's actions are reflective of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's leadership in a "corrupted" Department of Justice.

"They have used the department and turned it into a political arm of one of the parties in this country, the president's party," he said. "That's what everybody sees, that's what the evidence shows in these repeated actions. These repeated indictments just reaffirm the people's lack of faith and lack of trust in the system itself.

"I think it's something that we need to look into. I think there's more to this than meets the eye."

Whitaker agreed with the Louisiana congressman regarding Garland, saying that although the attorney general isn't necessarily engaged "on a day-to-day basis," "by appointing the special counsel and by directing him to essentially prosecute Donald Trump ... that is Merrick Garland's wishes.

"He wants Donald Trump to be prosecuted," he continued, "and he gave [Smith] two charges. He said, 'Look at the documents in Mar-a-Lago, and please look at the January 6th situation.'"

Whitaker added that the timing of these new charges should also be considered, pointing out that it happens just as "Hunter Biden's case is falling apart, [President] Joe Biden [and] the heat around him. And the water is getting hotter around him, and every time, we see the special counsel or DOJ leak something or take additional action."

