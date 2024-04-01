Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: Trans Day on Easter an Outrage

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's choice to hold transgender recognition day on Easter Sunday was an "outrage to millions of Americans."

Johnson joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to talk about the White House messaging that Johnson, among millions, was "thoroughly uninformed."

"Yeah, right. The White House claimed that they did not proclaim transgender visibility day, but he literally did. He issued a literal, physical proclamation that we posted on social media to show everyone he actually did that," Johnson told Bolling. "Now, whether or not the president knew what he signed, that may be the question."

The White House continued playing defense Monday, claiming "misinformation" about trans day, on the calendar for March 31 every year. There's always using presidential power to move the day when it falls on the most sacred day of the year for Christians around the world, Johnson said.

"But clearly he focused on that on Easter Sunday, and it's just an outrage to millions and millions of Americans. And I think they're all taking note," Johnson said. "I think Joe Biden is under water for a lot of reasons, Eric, and I think he's going to lose this election, and we can't get there soon enough."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com