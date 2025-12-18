Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Speaker Continues to Prove Himself

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., offered a sharp contrast between House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, rejecting criticism that negotiations on healthcare have stalled due to leadership failures on both sides.

Asked about comments from Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who recently criticized Johnson and Jeffries for the lack of progress in negotiations on expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, Meuser said he believes the responsibility does not fall evenly.

"Mike Johnson always has an open door," Meuser said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report." "Mike is an outstanding speaker, and I don't say that lightly. Over the last couple of years, he continues to prove himself."

Meuser said Johnson's leadership style has been defined by accessibility and a willingness to engage with members across the conference, even amid narrow margins and high-stakes legislative battles.

Meuser said that Johnson's approach reflects a genuine effort to move policy forward rather than score political points.

In contrast, Jeffries has demonstrated little interest in compromise or substantive negotiation.

"Hakeem Jeffries … has no negotiating in him whatsoever, no compromise," Meuser said. "His only focus is what's best politically, not what's best policy for the American people."

Meuser accused Jeffries of repeatedly mischaracterizing Republican positions and prioritizing electoral strategy over solutions, particularly on healthcare.

"He proves that time and time again, and he states falsehoods, and all he wants to do is extend the failed Obamacare for the next three years," Meuser said.

Meuser suggested that even Jeffries' stated policy goals may be secondary to political calculations.

"That would be great for them," Meuser added. "As a matter of fact, I don't even think he wants that.

"I think he wants to continue the issue just to blame Republicans for higher premiums. So somehow that helps them in the elections next year."

Lawler on Wednesday added his name to a discharge petition to force the House to vote on extending soon-to-expire Obamacare subsidies for three years.

Johnson has told Republicans that any extension of the subsidies would have to coincide with spending cuts.

