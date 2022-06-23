Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Shows 'Disdain' for Rights Over Gun Ruling

President Joe Biden, by announcing he's "deeply disappointed" in Thursday's Supreme Court ruling against New York's prohibition on carrying guns outside the home without a special permit, further shows that he has a "disdain" for Americans' constitutional rights and freedoms, Rep. Mike Johnson said on Newsmax.

"They have a zeal, really, a quest, a goal to disarm the populace," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "There's really no other way to say that. It's a political ideology that drives them, and they have no regard for the Constitution at all, and he proves that over and over."

But Americans are "waking up to this" and that's why there will be a "big red wave election in the fall, because they're tired of the radical left just steamrolling over our constitutional rights," Johnson added.

Another huge Supreme Court decision is looming on Mississippi's abortion law, with a ruling expected that will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and already threats of violence that are "outrageous and inexcusable" are happening that are endangering the lives of justices and their families, Johnson said.

"The protesters are lawless criminals," said Johnson. "They are that because they're in direct violation of federal statutes is that we have pointed out over and over on the House Judiciary Committee, where I serve. We have prevailed upon the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to simply enforce the law [but] they will not do it."

Johnson, also a constitutional law attorney, said the decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade is a "long time coming."

"We are on the cusp of having the power return to the people and their elected representatives, where that decision always was, with regard to abortion law," said Johnson. "It's outrageous for these radical leftist groups to threaten the lives of the jurists simply because they're going to finally apply faithfully the simple language of the Constitution."

He added that there never has been a constitutional right to abortion, but the court "invented it out of thin air" with the Roe ruling.

"We have got to correct that wrong and in the meantime, we have to maintain law and order and we need the Department of Justice to do its job."

In other matters, the congressman also commented on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statements disagreeing that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war are driving inflation in the United States.

"Chairman Powell had to say that because it's an objective fact that anyone can, with a simple internet search, find and recognize inflation began to rise dramatically as soon as President Biden took office," said Johnson. "It is the result of his policies. It is directly tied to this administration and what they've done with the economy."

The Fed, however, is not blameless, and Powell has made some "big mistakes" along the way, said Johnson.

"These are the facts," he said. "This is reality. The American people can see it for themselves. They feel inflation acutely at the gas tank when they fill their cars up when they go to buy groceries for their families, and there's going to be a price to pay at the election cycle for this as well, and it's a long time coming."

