Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Hezbollah Ties Make Venezuela a Middle East Issue

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Newsmax that Saturday's operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and charge him with criminal offenses has major implications for U.S. security and stability in the Middle East.

"Well, my first reaction was to say, praise the Lord and thank you, President [Donald] Trump," Huckabee said on "Saturday Agenda," reacting to the reported operation and its significance.

Huckabee said many Americans may not see an immediate connection between Venezuela and the Middle East, but he said the link becomes clearer when focusing on Hezbollah and Tehran's reach.

"A lot of people may not make the connection as to why this matters to us in the Middle East," he said. "What they don't know is that Hezbollah is very active in Venezuela."

Huckabee said Iran and Venezuela have maintained deep ties over roughly two decades, and he described Hezbollah as operating widely across South America.

"There has been a 20-year partnership between Iran and Venezuela," Huckabee said. "The ties are deep, and Hezbollah operates in 12 different countries throughout South America."

He added that the threat is not confined to the Western Hemisphere, describing Hezbollah's presence as relevant to both Middle East security and potential risks to the United States.

"It is not just a threat in the Western Hemisphere. It is a threat to the Middle East," Huckabee said, adding that targeting Venezuelan networks also intersects with U.S. concerns about drug trafficking and violence stemming from narcotics.

He described the operation as a step that could improve security conditions for Americans and for those living in the Middle East, and he said Hezbollah's reach extends beyond attacks on Jewish targets in the region.

"Using those tentacles to ultimately reach into the United States," Huckabee said. "This is good news for America, good news for the world."

The interview also touched on broader U.S. policy challenges in Venezuela and Gaza, including Trump's remarks that the United States would "run the country" in Venezuela until a transition can be completed. Huckabee said any rebuilding effort would be difficult but framed U.S. involvement as uniquely capable.

"Yeah, it's going to be a challenge," he said. "But there's no other nation on Earth that can do it. There's no other nation on Earth that will do it."

Huckabee pointed to what he called improved day-to-day security conditions in the region, crediting pressure on Iranian-backed groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

"That's because when you defeat the Iranian proxies, it makes a huge difference in just the way that people can live their lives," he said, calling the challenge global rather than regional.

On Iran, Huckabee said internal strains and outside pressure have left the government vulnerable. He cited drought and shortages of water, electricity and food, plus economic distress and inflation. He also said sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European countries are now having sharper effects.

"The government is not strong," he said. "So Iran is in a very, very vulnerable and weak place."

Huckabee said he hopes change comes from within Iran rather than through outside military action, while also warning that instability can lead to unpredictable decisions. He said Trump "leaves every option on the table," but he said the preferred outcome is domestic upheaval that ends Iran's current system.

"Maybe the people will do it from within," Huckabee said, calling that "the best solution of all."

