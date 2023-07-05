Huckabee to Newsmax: Government and Media 'Take Us All for Chumps'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that the July 4 ruling by a federal judge, which temporarily blocks President Joe Biden's administration from contacting social media companies about censoring accounts, shows that both the government and media are taking Americans "for chumps."

"We've been lied to; we've had facts kept from us; and we've had lies presented to us as if they were truth," Huckabee said while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We've lost curiosity and cynicism as the two underpinnings of our press today. They are essentially nothing more than [public relations] hacks for the far left, and it is tragic."

Huckabee was reacting to Tuesday's decision by Louisiana Federal Court Judge Terry Doughty granting a temporary injunction on the Biden administration or its agencies to contact social media companies like Twitter for collaborating to suppress free speech on the platforms.

The Associated Press reported that the ruling comes as part of a case filed in 2022 by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana against the administration for its pressuring tech companies to censor users during the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 elections, and after.

Doughty said in his ruling that there is "substantial evidence" of a far-reaching censorship campaign, produced so far that it "depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth.'"

Huckabee said that he hopes the case is just the beginning, and that more civil cases follow from those who were censored and smeared, especially medical professionals that had their careers blackened or ruined for not going along with the preferred narrative.

"There will be some large dollar lawsuits filed against these social media [companies] by people," he said. "I hope they get some big damages, and some people also go after the U.S. government for what they have done because it is atrocious."

Huckabee said with the recent revelations, it is no wonder only around 31% of Americans have faith in the government, a number that ranks lowest among citizens of all developed nations.

"They take us all for chumps," he said. "More and more, the American people are realizing the government not only has lied to us, but they also continue to lie to us. They play us for fools, and we are sick of it."

