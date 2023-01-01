Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: GOP Has 'Free Rein' To Bring Accountability

Democrats last year "changed the rules of engagement" with their investigations of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, so now Republicans have "free rein" to bring accountability to Washington, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax.

"I'm not trying to be vindictive," Huckabee said on "Newsmax New Year's Eve With Shaun Kraisman" Saturday. "This isn't about revenge. This is about trying to show some people that accountability ought to take place, regardless if a person is a Democrat or a Republican."

And now, with Republicans in the majority of the House, the party's lawmakers have "not only the right, but they have the responsibility" to take action, said Huckabee.

"I want to see the tax returns of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer," said Huckabee. "They illegally released the tax returns of Donald Trump. Let's throw open the window shades and take a look at the tax returns of some of the Democrats and see how did they get so rich being in Congress?"

Trump, said Huckabee, "got poorer as a president. He didn't even take his salary. But some members of Congress got rich while they earn less than $200,000 a year. I think we ought to find out why."

There should also be some impeachments, starting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and potentially President Joe Biden, said Huckabee.

"If we find out that he did indeed take the 10% 'big guy's' cut from the Communist Chinese Party deals that Hunter [Biden] made, then that's impeachment material," he said. "Let's have some hearings."

Meanwhile, Huckabee said he doesn't ordinarily make New Year's resolutions, but the one he does have is to "work really hard and push the Republicans to get off their keisters and do something big in 2023."

Republicans have the House and "should have had the Senate," he added. "They don't have it, but if they don't use that power to do something for the American public and to stand up and make some accountability happen, then my resolution will be let's get those bums out too."

Huckabee also on Saturday commented about his daughter's win for governor in Arkansas, where she'll take the office he once held.

"She's making some great appointments to surround herself with cabinet people that really bring the best of some new and bold ideas from people who haven't been in the state government of Arkansas, but also keeping some really brilliant people and bringing in some folks that even served in my administration," he said. "I have not done much other than babysit her kids, so I can't take claim for a whole lot of it; but I'm expecting that she will surprise her critics and satisfy her supporters. It's going to be, I think, an extraordinary gubernatorial term for Sarah."

