Amb. Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Right to Revoke Protesters' Visas

President Donald Trump is right to revoke visas for the anti-Israel protesters at the nation's universities and for others who come to the America to promote violence and antisemitism, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Newsmax in an interview airing Sunday.

"People who come to the United States as a visitor are there under the privilege, not the right, to be there," Huckabee said in an extensive interview with Newsmax Middle East correspondent Zach Anders, airing on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"Nobody has a right to be in someone else's country," the former governor continued. "I don't have a right to go anywhere in the world and say, 'I want to come and denounce your country, denounce what you do and stand for.' They'll send me out of there in a heartbeat."

He added that as an American citizen, he has the right of free speech, but said that "someone who comes there, who is not a citizen of the United States, does not have the right to say things that not only are hurtful, but that are dangerous to Jewish people or, for that matter, to anybody."

Many of the protesters pretend to be students, "but they're really just agitators and they're seeking to create a level of disruption to a university, to a community, and they're inciting violence," said Huckabee. "You bet we ought to send them home."

The ambassador said he's "proud" that the United States is taking a no-tolerance stance toward "this nonsense."

"This past weekend, when the guy in Boulder, Colorado, threw Molotov cocktails at mostly older people, you know, one of the people critically injured was a Holocaust survivor, for God's sake," said Huckabee. "Think about that. She survived the Holocaust, came to America to live in peace, is at a peaceful rally, and this guy attempts to murder her by burning her up with a Molotov cocktail. Does this guy deserve to stay in the United States? No."

Anyone who backs such people in the United States, he added, "Is a very sick person."

Meanwhile, Huckabee denied reports of a rift between the U.S. and Israel, insisting that the relationship between the two allies "is incredibly close."

"There are conversations every single day," he said. "We share a level of intelligence and military capability the likes of which we don't share with anyone."

Further, America has friends and allies, "but it really only has one partner, Israel," said Huckabee.

"The reason it does is because of not only the strategic value, but we share something with Israel that is unique," he said. "We share the values of a Judeo-Christian foundation upon which all of Western civilization is built."

