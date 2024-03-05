Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Haley's Mistake Was Getting in Race

Although Republicans nationally have called on Nikki Haley to end her campaign challenging Donald Trump for the party's presidential nomination, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that staying in the race wasn't her biggest mistake.

"Nikki Haley has a big problem and it's not that she's failing to get out of the race," Huckabee told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Her biggest problem was that she got in. She got in after she promised that if Donald Trump would run, she wouldn't because he was a great president, and she would support him.

"And then she completely decided, no, I didn't really mean it, so she's blown her credibility, and I think that's one of the challenges that she's had."

Haley has tried to distance herself from Trump by stating the chaos surrounding the former president will keep him from defeating President Joe Biden in November.

"She's trying to run as the, gee, I'm not Trump [candidate], and a lot of people are saying, yeah, that's why we're not going to vote for you because we want someone like Trump, who will fight hard, who will get back to the economic successes that we had when he was president. And now, boy, do we ever need them."

