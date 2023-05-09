×
Tags: mike huckabee | newsmax | tucker carlson | twitter | fox

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Tucker's Twitter Show 'Seminal Moment' in Media

By    |   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 10:22 PM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that Tucker Carlson's announcement about producing a show exclusively for Twitter is a "seminal moment in media history."

Speaking with "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Huckabee said, "On Twitter, he will have really an uncensored and unlimited ceiling with which to speak what he really feels, and nobody will be coming in and saying, 'mmm... let's tone that down a little bit.' "

"So I think it's going to be, I would call it a seminal moment in media history where things start moving away from traditional sources and to nontraditional sources," Huckabee added.

Carlson, fired by Fox News on April 24 despite having the highest-rated show in cable news, said in a video posted Tuesday on his Twitter account, "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've doing for the last six years to Twitter."

Following Carlson's announcment, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted the social media platform has "not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever" with Carlson.

"Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk wrote. "Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share [coming soon], which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content."

