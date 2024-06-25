Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Should Play 'Happy Warrior' in Debate

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump just has to "be the happy warrior" in order to win the upcoming debate against President Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden are set to face off Thursday in the first debate of the 2024 presidential election on CNN with network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderating.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Huckabee said: "I don't think anybody expects that this debate is going to be fair, that Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are going to go in there and objectively moderate the debate."

Huckabee added that this "doesn't matter" because "Donald Trump can handle them and ten more like them."

The former governor continued, "It’s going to be a great opportunity for America to just realize that the media is never going to tell the truth about Donald Trump. But you know what? We'll tell the truth about Donald Trump. His record, when people remember how good the economy was, how secure the border was, how the world was not on fire with wars breaking out everywhere."

He added, "It doesn't matter what the media says, because people can believe their lying eyes and recognize that life … was better in America when Donald Trump was president."

When asked how Trump should counter questions about hot-button issues like abortion or the events of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Huckabee said, "I think the smart play for President Trump is to stick to his record, be the happy warrior."

He added, "Joe Biden is going to be one of two Joe Bidens. He's either going to be that yelling, screaming, get off my lawn, angry old man that we saw at the State of the Union because somebody jacked him up with some kind of chemical that made him on fire, or he's going to be the mumbling, bumbling Joe that we're used to seeing every other day of the week when he can't keep a sentence together, can't even read from the teleprompter and reads the prompts as well as the script."

Huckabee said that no matter what, "Donald Trump has a simple mission be the happy warrior, be the guy that's having a good time, rocking and rolling, the Donald Trump we see at the rallies with that great sense of humor, with the sarcasm that comes across and just blows the heads off of the liberals. But it just speaks to everyday Americans when that Donald Trump goes into the arena that night, it's going to be game over."

