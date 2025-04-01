Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'Proud' That Bondi Seeking Death Penalty

Nominee for ambassador to Israel and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that he’s "proud" that Attorney General Pam Bondi will seek the death penalty against the alleged killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Bondi released a statement announcing that her office would seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of killing Thompson and faces multiple state charges and four federal charges, including first-degree murder, murder in furtherance of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon, and stalking.

"Well, I'm very proud of the attorney general for recognizing the heinous level of this crime," Huckabee said on "Newsline" in an interview on Tuesday afternoon.

He added, "I cannot believe that there are people who are insane enough to somehow celebrate this cold-blooded killer.

"This is not somebody who is some hero. He's not a celebrity. He's a murderer. And he murdered in cold blood on a busy New York street a person whose only crime was being the CEO of a company that this guy didn't like.

"That's crazy that somebody would think that we ought to be supportive of Mangione and I think that Pam Bondi has done the right thing and I salute her for it."

