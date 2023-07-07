×
Huckabee to Newsmax: Liberals' Focus on White Supremacy Laughable

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 09:04 PM EDT

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday that those on the left who consider Asians and Latinos as white supremacists should be called out and ridiculed.

Since the Supreme Court's decision last week that ended race-based admissions in universities and colleges, the liberal publication The Nation referred to Asian American conservatives as "key allies to white supremacy." In May, liberal publication The Atlantic said "Latinos can be white supremacists," and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is Black, has been referred to as a white supremacist by some on the left.

"This is insane," Huckabee told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think the best response we have for these crazy people is to ridicule them. Let's not even bother trying to give them a rational response because they're being irrational when they say Clarence Thomas is a white supremacist, that young Asian students are white supremacists, that Latinos are white supremacists."

Huckabee, a Republican presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016, said it is something out of the left's playbook. If you don't agree with them, they try to demean your character.

"What they basically are saying is that if you don't agree with their very radical, far-left socialistic agenda, you must be a white supremacist," he said. "I think, too, that we laugh in their faces, and we ridicule them, and we point out how ridiculous they have become.

"We do not give them quarter and that's got to be our response to this nonsense."
 

