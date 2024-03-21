×
Tags: mike huckabee | newsmax | gop | hearings | evidence

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Probe, Don't Vote on Biden

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 10:28 AM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Thursday that House Republicans should continue holding impeachment hearings that have produced "piles of evidence" so far against President Joe Biden, but added they shouldn't hold a vote until some Democrats are swayed.

Huckabee joined "Wake Up America" to assess Wednesday's GOP-led public impeachment hearing, which Democrats turned into a spectacle, trying to divert attention away from the witnesses by invoking "Russian hoax" 100 times. That came with Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., donning a Vladimir Putin mask.

Meanwhile, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, former business associates of Hunter Biden, testified that the president, during his time as vice president and after he left office, was involved with his son's business dealings and involved with his family's attempts to sell their access to him.

"The sad thing is that these hearings yesterday were very substantive," Huckabee said. "But the mainstream media is going to pretend that they didn't really happen and that there is no evidence, and I cannot tell you how many times I hear someone from the media or one of the talking heads on, particularly 'BS'NBC or the clown news network, CNN, say something like, 'Well, there's been no evidence.' Well, actually there's been piles of evidence, but somebody has to pay attention."

That said, Huckabee doesn't think Republicans should take a vote on impeachment just yet.

"Unless you have the absolute ironclad votes to pass the impeachment, the smart play is to continue the hearings, continue the investigation," Huckabee said. "But don't bring it up for a vote until you have some Democrats who are willing to vote with you, or until somebody in the press finally decides that they're going to be a responsible journalist, maybe they want a Pulitzer Prize over it."

"But the point being, otherwise, the investigations are important and significant. But taking a vote, even if you pass it, it goes to the Senate, it dies in five minutes and Joe Biden goes out and announces that he's been exonerated, even though he won't have been," he added.

As for Moskowitz and his ploy, Huckabee said Americans likely didn't find it funny.

"The sad thing is, there are American families who cannot pay their rent. They can't put groceries on the table as they did a few years ago. They're having to cut back everywhere," Huckabee said. "They're one root canal away from bankruptcy; that would break their families' form of living. And this guy is walking around with a mask on, thinking it's all funny.

"It's not real funny to the people of America who are hurting."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

