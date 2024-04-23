Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Trial 'Stinks to High Heaven'

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City is a ploy by Democrats "to attack a political opponent using the gears of government."

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Huckabee noted that Trump still dominates the news cycle despite being out of office and while facing multiple legal cases against him, whereas Biden's public speeches barely are covered by major networks.

"Trump has the uncanny ability to control the news cycle, no matter what else is going on," Huckabee said. "Joe Biden can barely mumble his way through a response to a question if he takes them at all, and he usually takes them from pre-arranged reporters."

He added that there's "just nothing newsworthy" about Biden's Earth Day speech, which he gave on Monday.

"There's nothing to report other than Joe stumbled his way up onto the stage and had to be helped off," Huckabee said. "There's just not a whole lot to talk about with Joe Biden other than things that I'm sure his staff would rather us not talk about."

He added, "With Donald Trump, every day is an adventure. Every day provides some kind of new news story."

Huckabee went on to say that "a lot of people" watching Trump's criminal trial over alleged attempts to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, are unconvinced of the former president's guilt. He implied that the ongoing legal cases against Trump might actually win him support from voters.

"I think a lot of people are watching this trial in New York and they're saying, 'Let me see if I get this right. Hillary Clinton clearly was involved in trying to rig the 2016 election by the phony Steele dossier that resulted in the complete fabrication of a story called the Russia hoax, and somehow that was fine. She never got really accused or charged with anything,'" Huckabee said.

He continued, "Donald Trump is sitting in a New York courtroom for a charge that doesn't even fit in New York and already had run the statute of limitations. They had to make up a legal strategy in order for this to even go to trial and I think people are saying this is a clear attempt by the current administration to attack a political opponent using the gears of government, and it stinks to high heaven."

