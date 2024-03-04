Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump May 'Clinch' Nomination on Super Tuesday

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump could have the Republican presidential nomination "wrapped up" if Super Tuesday goes his way.

Huckabee, a former GOP presidential candidate himself, said on "Newsline" that Trump "really has" beaten the odds to become the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination despite the multiple ongoing legal cases against him and competition from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The former governor went on to add that "it's possible" Trump on Super Tuesday could win the 1,215 delegates needed to "clinch the nomination," having already won 244 delegates in previous ballots.

Huckabee said that Trump "may not get over that magic number to clinch the nomination tomorrow, but he might, and if he does, then it would be incredibly historic."

According to the former governor, "At that point, it's hard for Nikki Haley to justify moving forward … as a nominee because once the delegates are assigned and somebody has them wrapped up, the nomination process truly is over."

Haley has previously stated that she will stay in the race through Super Tuesday. On Sunday she marked her first victory for her 2024 election campaign after she won all 19 delegates in Washington, D.C.'s Republican primary.

