×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike huckabee | newsmax | donald trump | 2024

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump May 'Clinch' Nomination on Super Tuesday

By    |   Monday, 04 March 2024 01:52 PM EST

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump could have the Republican presidential nomination "wrapped up" if Super Tuesday goes his way.

Huckabee, a former GOP presidential candidate himself, said on "Newsline" that Trump "really has" beaten the odds to become the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination despite the multiple ongoing legal cases against him and competition from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The former governor went on to add that "it's possible" Trump on Super Tuesday could win the 1,215 delegates needed to "clinch the nomination," having already won 244 delegates in previous ballots.

Huckabee said that Trump "may not get over that magic number to clinch the nomination tomorrow, but he might, and if he does, then it would be incredibly historic."

According to the former governor, "At that point, it's hard for Nikki Haley to justify moving forward … as a nominee because once the delegates are assigned and somebody has them wrapped up, the nomination process truly is over."

Haley has previously stated that she will stay in the race through Super Tuesday. On Sunday she marked her first victory for her 2024 election campaign after she won all 19 delegates in Washington, D.C.'s Republican primary.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump could have the Republican presidential nomination "wrapped up" if Super Tuesday goes his way.
mike huckabee, newsmax, donald trump, 2024
260
2024-52-04
Monday, 04 March 2024 01:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved