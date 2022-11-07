Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: If GOP Wins, Don't 'Play Nice'

If the GOP takes the majority in Congress, it will be "time for Republicans to act like they really want to bring some reform and accountability" to Washington — and not "play nice," former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday.

Huckabee doubts President Joe Biden will embrace a unifying message from the GOP, charging on "National Report" that "he calls us a threat to Democracy — he’s probably not going to want to work with Republicans."

Huckabee said it will be up to newly elected Republicans to make dramatic changes in Washington — and not "go to Washington and roll over and play dead."

"That's what they've done in the past when they get a big victory," he said. "They don't do anything other than go to some nice cocktail parties in Georgetown."

"This is the time for Republicans to act like they really want to bring some reform and accountability … they've got to ask the hard questions."

Huckabee also warned, "If the Republicans that we've worked hard to get there, if they go in and just basically play nice and have a patty-cake party … it's time to throw them out too."

"Promises from House lawmakers who say they're going to investigate the FBI, the [Department of Justice] for political bias — we'll have to wait and see if they follow through on that promise," he added.

According to Huckabee, now is not the time for intra-party rivalry.

"That will happen when we're into the campaign season for 2024," he said. "Maybe we ought to hold off on it for now."

"We have a common opponent right now," he declared. "It's the far-left Democrats who believe in mutilating little girls and little boys and their bodies. It's the people who think we ought to have open borders, raise taxes, cut our energy supply and double the cost of our energy. Those are the people we need to be going after right now. Not each other."

