×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike huckabee | joebiden | israel | hamas | iran

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden's Missing in Action'

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 02:13 PM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is "missing in action" following the attack on Israel over the weekend, which the president is set to address on Tuesday.

Huckabee said on "Newsline" that the prisoner swap agreement that involved freeing up about $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran is "just such a head-scratcher," adding that "The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post of all people have both issued stories indicating confirmation that Iran was behind the financing of what Hamas has done" in Israel.

He went on to describe the atrocities being committed by Hamas and Biden for not coming out more quickly to forcefully condemn the attack and state his administration's support, not only of Israel but of Americans currently in the country as well.

"Let's not let anyone forget that Hamas didn't just go in and attack military targets. They have beheaded little babies while they slept in their cribs. … Iran has helped finance this [and] Joe Biden's missing in action."

Huckabee added, "I guess we'll have to issue an Amber Alert for him. Finally, he's going to talk about it today, but an American president, when there are Americans, it's bad enough that it's Israelis, but these are American citizens. He's the American president. He needs to be forceful and come out and say, 'Harm the hair on an American's head, and you will have hell to pay.' "

He added, "I think that's what we need the president to say, but he needs to back it up and he needs to mean it and not just say some words that someone wrote for him if we're not going to follow through."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is "missing in action" following the attack on Israel over the weekend, which the president is set to address on Tuesday.
mike huckabee, joebiden, israel, hamas, iran
331
2023-13-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved