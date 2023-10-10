Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden's Missing in Action'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is "missing in action" following the attack on Israel over the weekend, which the president is set to address on Tuesday.

Huckabee said on "Newsline" that the prisoner swap agreement that involved freeing up about $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran is "just such a head-scratcher," adding that "The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post of all people have both issued stories indicating confirmation that Iran was behind the financing of what Hamas has done" in Israel.

He went on to describe the atrocities being committed by Hamas and Biden for not coming out more quickly to forcefully condemn the attack and state his administration's support, not only of Israel but of Americans currently in the country as well.

"Let's not let anyone forget that Hamas didn't just go in and attack military targets. They have beheaded little babies while they slept in their cribs. … Iran has helped finance this [and] Joe Biden's missing in action."

Huckabee added, "I guess we'll have to issue an Amber Alert for him. Finally, he's going to talk about it today, but an American president, when there are Americans, it's bad enough that it's Israelis, but these are American citizens. He's the American president. He needs to be forceful and come out and say, 'Harm the hair on an American's head, and you will have hell to pay.' "

He added, "I think that's what we need the president to say, but he needs to back it up and he needs to mean it and not just say some words that someone wrote for him if we're not going to follow through."

