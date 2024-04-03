Huckabee to Newsmax: Young People 'Masochistic' to Vote for Biden

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that young people would have to be "masochistic" to want four more years of President Joe Biden's policies.

"I think Biden does have an enormous problem with young people because they're living the economic realities of his policies," Huckabee said on "Wake Up America." "They can't buy homes. They can't buy cars. Their rent where they're living in apartments is going through the roof – it's up over 20% since he took office. They can't put fuel in their cars and then he wants them to go buy a very expensive electric car that they can't afford. And they can't find a good place to charge it.

"So, they're looking at all these things, and they're saying, 'Why am I supposed to like this guy?' He doesn't control the border. We got people coming in scaring the daylights out of innocent, law-abiding citizens. They're scared they're going to get hit in the back of the head with a brick on a major city street, and the person who did it to them would be out back on the streets before they get out of the hospital getting the stitches in their head. So, there's really nothing for a young person to look at Joe Biden's presidency and say, 'Boy, I'd sure love four more years of this.' My gosh, you'd have to be a masochist to want this again."

On Sunday, Democrat strategist James Carville bemoaned the waning support among young people for the Democrats, saying the party isn't "shedding them; they're leaving in droves."

Said Huckabee: "Carville ought to be looking at the policies rather than just at the politics of this and realize that he's in the party of a guy who just has led this country right down the rabbit hole."

Huckabee on Wednesday also discussed the threat that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. poses to Biden's bid for a second term, saying the independent presidential candidate would likely pull disillusioned younger voters away from Biden.

"I know that he's [Kennedy's] the anathema of the Democratic Party, which is odd, given his history, his name, but, the fact is, they are afraid of him partly because he's a very intelligent guy," Huckabee said. "Say what you want to, and you may not agree with all the positions he takes – I certainly don't – but I have great respect for him, and he's very well-studied.

"When he comes at you with a point of view, it's thoroughly documented. He doesn't just come up with these wild ideas that he can't show you chapter and verse for, and I find that refreshing."

