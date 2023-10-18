Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Should 'Re-place' Iran Sanctions

While President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are hitting all the right notes in publicly supporting Israel, the administration should not be relaxing sanctions on Iran, the world's largest state sponsor of terror and the power behind Hamas, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I think it's really important to understand that as much as I appreciate what President Biden has said and Secretary Blinken, and they've been crystal clear in support for Israel. For that, I'm extremely grateful — especially President Biden made clear that it was not the Israeli airstrike that caused that terrible explosion near the hospital yesterday," Huckabee told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"But all that's good. But it's time that he stand up and re-place those sanctions against Iran. And when he does that, he needs to tell the world that we are aware of what Iran is up to."

In addition, Huckabee criticized the administration for announcing, in the face of Hamas' terrorist massacre against Israel earlier this month, $100 million in aid to Gaza.

"If he's going to give $100 million to Gaza, he better send some people over there to personally hand it out — and people with some integrity," Huckabee said. "Otherwise, it's going to be used to make weapons.

"That's what they do with all the relief money. It's why Gaza has been a basic hellhole for years. They even dug up the water pipes that were supposed to bring fresh, clean water to the people. Hamas dug those up and made rockets out of them."

Huckabee noted that the people of Gaza voted in Hamas, so it's hard to say that they didn't know any better.

"They know better. They just aren't doing better," Huckabee said.

