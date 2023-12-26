Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'River to the Sea' Parrots Are 'Idiots'

Returning from a visit to the Hamas-attacked areas of southern Israel, former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Newsmax that the urgency to support Israel is "far worse" than anyone in America is being told.

"When I hear people in the United States going around screaming, 'From the river to the sea,' I just want to say you're the biggest idiots that ever breathed air," Huckabee said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "Do you not understand that this is a war of evil? These are not just people who are oppressed. Hamas and the Palestinian people in Gaza, they voted for the nonsense.

"They have a hellhole of existence because they use all the resources, the billions of dollars they get from the United Nations and other countries, to build bombs and bullets and tunnels, so they can cowardly hide after they attack civilians."

Despite leftist, rival dictators, and United Nations condemnation of the war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defiantly vowed to not stop the war until all the hostages are returned and the Hamas terrorist regime is eradicated from Gaza.

"This is an evil regime and Israel is absolutely right to say that they will stop at no point until they have eradicated the threat," Huckabee said. "They have to do that. There's no choice."

Huckabee said his visit to Hamas-attacked areas of southern Israel was horrifying and reveals a story that must be to told the anti-Israel, leftist voices in the U.S.

"I think it's far worse than most of us could even imagine," he said. "Most of the atrocities that were committed by the Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran, are unspeakable. I can't even say on television what were some of the things that were done to innocent Israelis, civilians.

"And I want to make sure that people understand this was an uncivilized attack. This was not a war effort from Hamas. This was an attack on babies, women, vicious attacks on elderly people and families, and they weren't just murdered, they were slaughtered, mutilated, humiliated before they were dead, and in many cases, they were murdered in front of their children just to increase the level of trauma.

"It's the most outrageous thing."

Seeing Americans failing to understand the impact of Hamas terrorism in Israel over the Christmas weekend just made the emotions worse for Huckabee, he said.

"It was emotional while I was there; I did not expect that when I came back, it would become even more so as I started processing it," he said. "And sitting in church Sunday for Christmas service, I found myself just getting emotional, and I realized that there was a lot of things that I had dealt with being on the very line of Gaza, hearing the artillery going off, having lunch in Tel Aviv interrupted by sirens and hearing the blast of rockets overhead, intercepted by the Iron dome, talking to survivors of Oct. 7, the families of hostages, spent time with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"And you come home from that, you realize watching people in America act like that Israel is an occupier, and I'm thinking, 'My gosh, we've got to stand with Israel.'

"We need to let the Jewish people around the world know that we recognize that there is a absolute existential threat to them, and they will not be standing alone. We've got to say that."

And, Huckabee noted, all the terrorism in the Middle East points toward the despotic Iranian reign of terror in the region.

"It's incredibly dangerous because I think it's very clear that the Iranian government wants one thing: That's first to destroy Israel, then to destroy us, and ultimately to destroy everyone who's not a Shiite," Huckabee said.

"There's a naiveté among a lot of American people and, unfortunately, some of them are running American foreign policy, that Iranians can be our friends. "Well, the people can, but their government cannot, and they are not, and it's time for us to get real about it."

