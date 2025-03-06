Huckabee to Newsmax: Hamas Should Take Trump Seriously

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump "means business" with Hamas and they'd be wise to "take him seriously."

Huckabee joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to Trump's edict to Hamas on Wednesday. Trump gave Hamas their "last warning" to release the remaining hostages and "leave Gaza while you still have a chance."

"Well, I think what we know is that this is a president who means business, and Hamas better take him seriously. And if they don't, it'll be their undoing. But the truth is, the president's made it clear: their undoing is inevitable," Huckabee told host Rob Schmitt. "They're not going to run Gaza. Not ever. And the sooner they recognize that, give up, let the hostages go, the better everyone will be."

Huckabee said Trump's stance is a far cry from the wishy-washy Biden administration.

"And I'm just glad we have a leader in the White House who's making very clear that we stand with Israel and not with the savages," Huckabee said, recounting some of the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorists beginning on Oct. 7, 2023.

"You can't really deal with them and negotiate with them, and you just have to do what the president's done. And that's lay down the law and say, 'Don't make me come up there,'" Huckabee added.

Huckabee also responded to the news that the Trump administration has been conducting talks with Hamas directly, the White House confirmed Wednesday. Not being in the room, Huckabee said it's hard to know what form those negotiations have taken.

"I just know what the president said, and what the president said is not really what I would describe as a negotiation; it's an ultimatum," Huckabee said. "And it's just basically saying, you know, there's no future for you. And the more you keep these hostages and the longer you keep them, the worse it gets. And that's as clear as he can make it."

